Ukrainian HIMARS blow up Russian air defense system

The elite Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Buk surface-to-air missile system near Popasna, Donetsk region.

The Come Back Alive Foundation released footage, which appears to have been shot from a drone, showing what appears to be Buk-M1 (SA-11 Gadfly) mobile medium-range surface-to-air missile system being targeted and destroyed.

“HIMARS strike destroyed an enemy air defense system in occupied Popasna. The aerial reconnaissance of the 45th separate artillery brigade adjusted the fire of our rocket launchers,” the Foundation message added.

The HIMARS is a long-range rocket artillery system made in the United States by Lockheed Martin Corp. It has proved its deadly efficiency in the war in Ukraine.

HIMARS is far more accurate than Russia’s equivalent systems and is already credited with a string of recent attacks deep into Russian-held territory.

On May 11, in the same area, on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 45th Airborne Brigade, in cooperation with the Ukrainian HIMARS unit, managed to destroy a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system. Furthermore, on May 15, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a second Pantsyr in the village of Kodema in the Donetsk region.