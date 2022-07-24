Ukrainian forces destroy Russian S-300 air defense systems

Ukrainian military on Saturday released a new video that appears to show burned-out Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems in the occupied Kherson region, Ukraine.

The footage was reportedly filmed near Zelenotropinsky, which is a city located in the southern Kherson region.

Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed at least two launchers of the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and one command post vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russia has reportedly lost more than 65 surface-to-air missile systems, including modern Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2 since 14 February. But it is the first confirmed loss of the S-300 family air defense system.

The S-300 (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble) is a Russian-made surface-to-air missile (SAM) system capable of engaging aircraft and droness in addition to providing some cruise and ballistic missile defense capability.

The S-300 system was first deployed by the Soviet Union in 1979, designed for the air defense of large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and control of airspace against enemy strike aircraft. The system is fully automated, though manual observation and operation are also possible.

S-300’s components may be near the central command post, or as distant as 40 km. Each radar provides target designation for the central command post. The command post compares the data received from the targeting radars up to 80 km apart, filtering false targets. The central command post features both active and passive target detection modes.