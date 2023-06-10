Ukrainian forces destroy Russian BMP-3 with kamikaze drone

Ukrainian forces blow up a Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle with a deadly drone strike.

First-person view (FPV) kamikaze drone has crashed into a Russian fighting vehicle and blows it to pieces.

It should be noted that the BMP-3 was equipped with add-on armor modules, including explosive reactive armor (ERA) arrays and slat-armor screens to help defeat various tiers of infantry anti-tank weapons.

The Ukrainian kamikaze drone quickly approached the target and hit the BMP-3, causing a puff of smoke with flames erupting inside the military vehicle. The crew of the fighting vehicle heard the drone in advance and tried to escape.

FPV drones, descended from racing drones, are commanded by an operator wearing a headset who can fly the weapon into a particular target

The Ukrainian and Russian militaries are now actively using lightweight and low-cost FPV drones to destroy enemy armored vehicles and troops. FPV drones are a competitive advantage on the battlefield. They catch up and destroy almost any target.