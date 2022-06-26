Ukrainian forces destroy column of Russian rocket launcher systems

Ukrainian forces claimed that it annihilated a column of Russian Uragan self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces shared Saturday aerial footage showing Russian military’s Uragan multiple rocket launchers and military vehicles spewing flames and thick, black smoke after they were hit by Ukrainian artillery strikes.

“Scouts of Ukraine’s SOF [Special Operations Forces] in the Donetsk region revealed an enemy column, which numbered 6 Uragan rocket launchers, transporter-loader vehicles, fuel trucks, trucks, fire control vehicles, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles,” the Ukrainian military said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Soldiers of the SOF aimed the fire of Ukrainian guns while they smashed enemy vehicles to pieces,” the message added.

The BM-27 Uragan is a 220mm MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) designed and manufactured by the Russian defense industry.

The Uragan is designed to engage any type of group targets, soft-skinned and armored vehicles, and military and industrial defense facilities. The system can be used in conditions of enemy’s application of the nuclear, chemical, or bacteriological weapon at any time, during night and day in various climatic conditions at air temperatures from -40° to +50°.