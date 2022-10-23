Ukrainian forces captured another Russian T-80BVM tank

A modern Russian T-80BVM main battle tank has been captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Soldiers assigned to the 128th Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade said it captured another Russian T-80BVM tank this time in the Kherson region as part of its southern offensive.

The T-80BVM is the Russian upgraded version of the T-80BV tank. The first tanks arrived for the Northern Fleet’s motor rifle brigade in 2019. It is the latest generation of T-80 tanks.

“The T-80BVM tank features an improved 125mm cannon and a more powerful 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. The main battle tank is furnished with a multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer. The tank is reinforced with slat and modular reactive armor,” TASS outlet reported.

The Oryx, a project to document and track military-equipment usage and losses, has counted 54 Russian T-80BVM tanks destroyed and captured by Ukrainians throughout the war.

Ukrainian forces are now fielding at least 28 captured T-80BVM tanks.