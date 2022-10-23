Sunday, October 23, 2022
Ukrainian forces captured another Russian T-80BVM tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
A modern Russian T-80BVM main battle tank has been captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Soldiers assigned to the 128th Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade said it captured another Russian T-80BVM tank this time in the Kherson region as part of its southern offensive.

The T-80BVM is the Russian upgraded version of the T-80BV tank. The first tanks arrived for the Northern Fleet’s motor rifle brigade in 2019. It is the latest generation of T-80 tanks.

“The T-80BVM tank features an improved 125mm cannon and a more powerful 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. The main battle tank is furnished with a multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer. The tank is reinforced with slat and modular reactive armor,” TASS outlet reported.

The Oryx, a project to document and track military-equipment usage and losses, has counted 54 Russian T-80BVM tanks destroyed and captured by Ukrainians throughout the war.

Ukrainian forces are now fielding at least 28 captured T-80BVM tanks.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

