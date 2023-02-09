Ukrainian forces blow up Russian “terrifying” Terminator tank

Ukrainian artillery reportedly blew up Russia’s rare Terminator armored fighting vehicle.

Shared on Instagram by the head of the Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai, the image shows what appears to be Russia’s BMPT Terminator armored vehicle after a direct hit somewhere within Ukraine’s Donbas region.

The Terminator, also known as BMPT, is the latest combat vehicle to enter frontline Russian service, it is the first visually confirmed loss of this type of vehicle.

The BMPT is a modern Russian heavy tank support fighting vehicle designed to fight in cities. It is armed with two 30mm 2A42 guns with a combat load of 900 rounds. The combat vehicle is also furnished with the Ataka-T anti-tank missile system, 30mm automated grenade launchers and a large-caliber machine gun.

Video of that Russian BMPT tank support combat vehicle destroyed on the Kreminna front. https://t.co/VH672u7lKq pic.twitter.com/7VgsRWfoS0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 9, 2023

The three-man crew is protected against biological weapons by a sealed defense system.

The combat vehicle is built on the chassis of the Soviet-era T-72 battle tank used by the Russian Army.