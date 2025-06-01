type here...

Ukrainian F-16 allegedly spotted by Russian spy drone

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A well-known Russian military blogger has published drone footage that he claims captures a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet operating near the border with Russia.

Ilya Tumanov, who runs the pro-Kremlin “Fighterbomber” channel, posted the video on social media, writing: “The first footage of the F-16 at work, filmed by our operators of the soulless”.

While the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified, multiple Ukrainian sources have confirmed that F-16s are now active along the front and are being used in targeted air-to-ground operations against Russian command centers and logistics nodes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The first batch of fighters arrived in Ukraine in August 2024. Ukrainian pilots were trained on the platform in Romania prior to operational deployment.

The release of the video by Russian sources underscores the growing concern in Moscow over Ukraine’s upgraded aerial capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine hits Russian bomber bases with drone swarm

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukraine has launched what appears to be its largest drone-based operation to date, striking two key Russian air bases that house strategic bombers used...

Updated: Explosions reported at Russian nuclear sub base

Maritime Security

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Army

Ukraine details drone strike on Russian strategic bombers

Aviation

India confirms fighter jet losses in clash with Pakistan

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.