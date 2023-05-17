Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Ukrainian enthusiasts forge high-end Su-35S fighter into key fobs

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
The team of aviation enthusiasts at the Fuselage Creations is turning scraps of wreckage from a downed Russia’s most advanced operational fighter jet into souvenir key fobs and selling them abroad.

The aircraft is a high-end Russian Su-35S Flanker-E multirole fighter jet that the Ukrainian military says it shot down in the Kherson region, near the village of Shlyakhovo.

The manufacturer’s serial number of the aircraft has been set as 07614. This leads to the conclusion that the combat plane was part of a batch delivered in 2020 or later, making this aircraft one of the newest aircraft lost by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The first images of the Su-35S’s burned-out remains appeared in early February 2023, but the fighter jet reportedly was shot down in July 2022. The Flanker-E’s crash site coordinates are 46°55’21.6 “N 33°27’54.2 “E.

The Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E is the top Russian air-superiority fighter in service today. According to local media, it is a cost-effective alternative to modern American fighters and is described as a “4++ generation” type.

The Flanker-E is an evolution of the Soviet-era Su-27 Flanker, a heavy twin-engine multirole fighter combining excellent speed and weapons loadout with dogfighting agility.

The sale is expected to start on June 2 and is only available for pre-order.

