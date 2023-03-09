Thursday, March 9, 2023
Ukrainian drones blow up Russian anti-ballistic missile system

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, has blown up a Russian-made anti-ballistic missile system with a deadly kamikaze drone.

The video, which was released on Thursday, showed how SBU’s unit destroyed Russia’s Tor-M2 tactical surface-to-air missile system and a rare S-300VM anti-ballistic missile system using kamikaze drones.

The video was shared along with the caption: “In response to every Russian “retribution missile strike” [Moscow on Thursday said a massive strike on Ukraine, carried out in the morning, is a “retribution”] we will strike real retaliation – to destroy the occupiers, their bases and equipment!”

The S-300VM is one of Russia’s more formidable air defense systems. It is  long-range, multi-channel anti-ballistic missile defense system designed and manufactured by Almaz-Antey company.

The primary role of the S-300VM is to protect forces and vital industrial and military installations against massed air attacks.

According to Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, S-300VM can engage short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, precision-guided weapons, strategic and tactical aircraft, and early warning electronic warfare aircraft.

The S-300VM is operational with the Russian Army. Venezuela received two S-300VM air defense systems in April 2013. Russia has also offered the missile system to Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

