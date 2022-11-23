Ukrainian drone shows giant tank graveyard in Russia

The Ukrainian military released drone footage they claim shows the giant graveyard of Russian combat vehicles in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Ukrainian Leleka-100 surveillance drone filmed hundreds of burned-out combat vehicles at the Russian army facility located near the Ukrainian border.

Drone footage shows hundreds of main battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and even air defense systems which were damaged in the war in Ukraine.

According to Military, the Russian Army created this facility to refit and refurbish broken combat vehicles. The base is located in the Belgorod region in the city of Biryuch. It is 7 kilometers from the border with the Kharkiv region.

Russia struggles to repair the thousands of broken military vehicles that have been damaged in the Kremlin’s bloody war in Ukraine.

According to a statement from the team of researchers at the Oryx blog, Russia had lost over 8,000 vehicles including 1505 tanks and 1757 infantry fighting vehicles.