Ukrainian drone blow up Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber using a drone strike, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The attack took place just moments after the aircraft had landed at a Russian airbase.

“Just a few days ago, we destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber with one of our drones. It had just landed — and our drone struck it. Its value is around $100 million,” Syrskyi said in an interview with LB.ua.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian military sources say the incident occurred during a drone assault on the night of March 31, targeting a Russian airbase used to host strategic bombers.

Satellite imagery reviewed by defense analysts showed structural damage to a facility used for preparing Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles — specifically a building where fueling and targeting systems are configured prior to launch.

While there was initial uncertainty regarding the extent of the damage, the Ukrainian outlet “Militarnyi” noted that one parking spot at the airfield appeared to show debris consistent with the remains of an aircraft or a collapsed structure. The report added that the object was unidentifiable but visually consistent with a destroyed bomber.

The Tu-22M3, manufactured by the Tupolev Design Bureau, is a Soviet-era supersonic bomber widely used by Russia to launch long-range missile strikes against targets in Ukraine. Its use in launching Kh-22 and upgraded Kh-32 missiles — both known for their high speed and destructive potential — has made it a key platform in Russia’s ongoing air campaign.

The Ukrainian strike appears to have disrupted not only the aircraft itself but also critical infrastructure used to prepare such missile systems, potentially affecting the operational tempo of future Russian airstrikes.

Ukrainian officials have not disclosed the type of drone used in the strike, but the increasing range and precision of Kyiv’s unmanned aerial systems have enabled deeper strikes across Russian-controlled territory in recent months.