type here...

Ukrainian drone blow up Russian Tu-22M3 bomber

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo of a Tu-22M3

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber using a drone strike, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The attack took place just moments after the aircraft had landed at a Russian airbase.

“Just a few days ago, we destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber with one of our drones. It had just landed — and our drone struck it. Its value is around $100 million,” Syrskyi said in an interview with LB.ua.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian military sources say the incident occurred during a drone assault on the night of March 31, targeting a Russian airbase used to host strategic bombers.

Satellite imagery reviewed by defense analysts showed structural damage to a facility used for preparing Kh-22 and Kh-32 cruise missiles — specifically a building where fueling and targeting systems are configured prior to launch.

Captures via Telegram / Clash Report

While there was initial uncertainty regarding the extent of the damage, the Ukrainian outlet “Militarnyi” noted that one parking spot at the airfield appeared to show debris consistent with the remains of an aircraft or a collapsed structure. The report added that the object was unidentifiable but visually consistent with a destroyed bomber.

The Tu-22M3, manufactured by the Tupolev Design Bureau, is a Soviet-era supersonic bomber widely used by Russia to launch long-range missile strikes against targets in Ukraine. Its use in launching Kh-22 and upgraded Kh-32 missiles — both known for their high speed and destructive potential — has made it a key platform in Russia’s ongoing air campaign.

The Ukrainian strike appears to have disrupted not only the aircraft itself but also critical infrastructure used to prepare such missile systems, potentially affecting the operational tempo of future Russian airstrikes.

Ukrainian officials have not disclosed the type of drone used in the strike, but the increasing range and precision of Kyiv’s unmanned aerial systems have enabled deeper strikes across Russian-controlled territory in recent months.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

India moves Barak-8 missile systems to border region

Dylan Malyasov -
The Indian Air Force has deployed the Barak-8, also known as MR-SAM, surface-to-air missile system at its Bhatinda Air Force Station in Punjab near...

Czech army sends final Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine

Army

K2 tank deal stalls amid Polish budget disputes

Army

Trump pitches $1 trillion defense budget

Army

South Korean firm unveils “transformer fighter jet”

Aviation

Elite forces test Benelli’s counter-drone shotgun

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.