Tuesday, October 4, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian commandos test new combat buggy

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Inguar Defence

Soldiers from the 138th Ukrainian Special Forces Centre are testing a new combat buggy developed by the Inguar Defence.

According to a press release from Inguar, it has demonstrated the multi-role capabilities of of a prototype two-seater buggy for specialists from the 138th Ukrainian Special Forces Centre.

The engine with 230 horsepower accelerates the new buggy to a maximum road speed of 120 km/h. Using automotive systems and parts certified for commercial and racing, the 4×4 wheel is designed for off-road mobility and versatility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A lightweight buggy (its combat weight is only 1000 kilograms) provides simply impressive dynamics.

A fast-attack vehicle can be configured with M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun or an anti-tank missile weapon.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine