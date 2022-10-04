Ukrainian commandos test new combat buggy

Soldiers from the 138th Ukrainian Special Forces Centre are testing a new combat buggy developed by the Inguar Defence.

According to a press release from Inguar, it has demonstrated the multi-role capabilities of of a prototype two-seater buggy for specialists from the 138th Ukrainian Special Forces Centre.

The engine with 230 horsepower accelerates the new buggy to a maximum road speed of 120 km/h. Using automotive systems and parts certified for commercial and racing, the 4×4 wheel is designed for off-road mobility and versatility.

A lightweight buggy (its combat weight is only 1000 kilograms) provides simply impressive dynamics.

A fast-attack vehicle can be configured with M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun or an anti-tank missile weapon.