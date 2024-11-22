Ukrainian capital prepares for potential Russian deadly missile attack

Kyiv is bracing for a possible missile strike by Russia, with much of the government quarter in the Ukrainian capital set to shut down on November 22.

According to local media reports, authorities anticipate another attack involving Russia’s new RS-26 ballistic missile, prompting a series of preemptive security measures.

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has canceled its session that was scheduled for November 22, warning members of a potential Russian strike targeting the government district. In addition, key services, such as parliamentary support offices, committee secretariats, and staff within the Cabinet of Ministers, the Presidential Office, and other state institutions, have scaled back operations or suspended activities altogether, as reported by Suspilne, a local broadcaster.

Local residents and companies with offices in the area have also been alerted, urging caution and preparing for possible disruptions. These preventive actions reflect a heightened sense of caution in light of recent missile strikes targeting key Ukrainian cities.

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that Russia had warned the United States shortly before launching a ballistic missile toward Dnipro, utilizing nuclear risk reduction channels. In response, the U.S. reportedly used its own intelligence to notify Ukrainian authorities and other partners of the imminent threat.

At present, Russian officials have once again issued a warning regarding a potential missile launch, though this information remains unverified through official channels. The possible use of the RS-26 missile—capable of reaching long-range targets—represents a continued escalation in Russia’s approach to the conflict, raising concerns among Ukraine’s leadership and Western allies.