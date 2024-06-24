Ukrainian Bradley withstands suicide drone strike

An M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) from the Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade has withstood a direct hit from an enemy first-person view (FPV) drone, according to a report by Militarniy, citing the brigade’s press service.

The video footage reveals the Bradley engaging enemy infantry before being struck by the FPV drone on its return journey. Despite the impact, the crew did not feel the hit and continued their mission, the brigade’s statement confirmed.

The FPV drone struck the front projection of the Bradley, yet the vehicle remained operational. The footage also shows the Bradley equipped with the Bradley Reactive Armor Tiles (BRAT) system, enhancing its defensive capabilities.

Additionally, the video highlights the Bradley’s effectiveness against the Russian occupiers, utilizing its 25mm M242 Bushmaster automatic cannon.

The brigade’s press service noted that thousands of these IFVs are stored in U.S. Army warehouses.