Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drones successfully attack Russian convoys

Ukrainian Armed Forces published footage on Sunday which shows a Bayraktar TB2 medium-altitude, long-range tactical unmanned aircraft carrying out strikes against Russian forces.

According to the chief of Ukraine’s Air Force Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones have carried out strikes on Russian troops in the Kherson region and near the city of Malyn, about 60 miles northwest of Kyiv.

In support of his statement, Ukrainian Air Force released footage of a Russian convoy consisting of more than a dozen vehicles including Buk-M1-2 Surface-to-air missile systems, blown to pieces by the strike near Malin district of the Zhytomyr region.

Footage of #BayraktarTB2 destroying the Russian armored convoy and BUK Air Defense System in #Malyn, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/DjsV8NoVsW — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 27, 2022

Also was released another drone video which showed a Russian convoy being hit by a drone strike, this time in the southern city of Kherson.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Facebook, strikes occurred in the town of Chornobaivka, in southern Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny shared the #BayraktarTB2 footage where its attack and results can be seen and noted: “What is the lifesaver #Bayraktar doing! Welcome to hell!” 🗓#February27 pic.twitter.com/K8jlGGDOTy — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 27, 2022

It is now confirmed that Bayraktar TB2 drones have successfully destroyed 2 Buk-M1-2 air defense systems, Tor-M2 air defense system, 4 2A65 “Msta-B” towed 152.4mm howitzers and around 14 military vehicles.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 150 kg. The drone can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014, are currently used by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

In recent years, Turkey’s defense and aviation companies made significant achievements in research and development, as well as production and export. Turkey is among six countries in the world that can produce its own drones.