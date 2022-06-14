Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian rocket launchers in precise strike

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have published footage of a high-precision strike eliminating Russian BM-21 Grad rocket artillery launchers in the Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian military stated: “Having established the exact coordinates of enemy vehicles with the help of an unmanned aircraft system, our soldiers transmitted this data to the gunners of the NGU [National Guard of Ukraine] – the soldiers of the M777 howitzer crews.”

The Special Operations Forces said the attack destroyed 3 out of 4 enemy rocket artillery launchers and another BM-21 Grad launcher was damaged as a result of the shelling.

“The enemy used them to shell Sievierodonetsk, other settlements and positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine,” the message added.

According to Defense News, Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense.

Military analysts described the fight for Sievierodonetsk as a race against time for the Kremlin. The city. which is 145 kilometers (90 miles) south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket of Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region.