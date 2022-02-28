Ukrainian Army strikes Russian Buk missile launchers

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 armed drone destroyed a Buk surface-to-air missile system belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in southern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military released a video clip making clear that this was indeed footage of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle destroying the Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system.

Clash Report also noted that despite the presence of nearly every type of modern Russian surface-to-air missile system and electronic warfare equipment, Bayraktar TB2s continue to fly.

“Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2s are striking Russian targets all throughout Ukraine,” the message added.

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2s are striking Russian targets all throughout Ukraine. A Buk-M1 SAM system became the TB2’s latest victim. Despite the presence of nearly every type of modern Russian SAM system and electronic warfare equipment, Bayraktar TB2s continue to fly! pic.twitter.com/K7Vz5cSslF — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2022

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 150 kg. The drone can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014, are currently used by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.