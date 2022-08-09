Tuesday, August 9, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Army receives initial batch of Kirpi armoured vehicles from Turkey

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian military has received its first batch of Turkish-made Kirpi armoured vehicles.

According to some reports, like one from Militarnyi, Turkey has delivered an initial batch of 50 Kirpi mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles to the Ukrainian forces.

New armored vehicles were received by the Marines of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a Militarnyi report.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Kirpi (Hedgehog) is produced by the Turkish privately owned company, BMC. As noted by the company, it is practically a legend with its superior level of protection in the mine-resistant vehicle category.

Kirpi was developed and designed to meet the requirements of the Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC). It is available in several variants of Kirpi 4×4, Kirpi II (4×4), Kirpi 6×6, and Kirpi 4X4 Ambulance.

Kirpi MRAP can be armed with a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine gun. A remote-controlled weapons system can be integrated into the vehicle.

Kirpi’s V-shaped hull is made of steel armour and can deflect mine blasts away from the vehicle. The vehicle offers protection from armour-piercing rounds, mines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other ballistic threats up to STANAG 4569 Level 3.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine