Thursday, April 28, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian Army receives first Australian-built Bushmaster vehicles

NewsArmyPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces displayed a recently delivered Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle, which was donated by the Australian Government.

Ukrainian Soldiers shared a short video showing an Australian-built 4×4 Bushmaster vehicle.

The Australian Government has gifted 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unrelenting and illegal aggression. The supply of the vehicles has been a direct response following President Zelenskyy’s request for Bushmasters made during his address to a joint sitting of the Parliament of Australia on 31 March 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Australian-built Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is designed to safely move soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat.

The vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.

Photo by Jesse Kane
Photo by Jesse Kane
Photo by Jesse Kane

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine