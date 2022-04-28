Ukrainian Army receives first Australian-built Bushmaster vehicles

The Ukrainian Armed Forces displayed a recently delivered Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle, which was donated by the Australian Government.

Ukrainian Soldiers shared a short video showing an Australian-built 4×4 Bushmaster vehicle.

The Australian Government has gifted 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraine’s response to Russia’s unrelenting and illegal aggression. The supply of the vehicles has been a direct response following President Zelenskyy’s request for Bushmasters made during his address to a joint sitting of the Parliament of Australia on 31 March 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Australian-built Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is designed to safely move soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat.

The vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.