Ukrainian Army knocked down Russian Orlan-10 drone

Ukrainian Army says that its Soldiers knocked down a Russian drone that crossed the demarcation line in the Joint Forces Operation area in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Citing a report from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Militarnyi reported that Soldiers shot down the Russian Orlan-10 drone unmanned aircraft on November 16th.

“Ukrainian Army personnel already identifies the captured drone which appeared to be a part of Orlan-10 reconnaissance and artillery spotting system”, – reports Militarnyi.

Also said that Ukrainian Soldiers brought down unmanned aircraft with an electronic warfare attack.

Russian-made Orlan-10 UAVs are used over Donbas on a regular basis, time after time Ukrainian Army manages to destroy some of these.

Orlan-10 is a medium-range, multi-purpose UAV developed by the Russian firm Special Technology Center in St Petersburg.