Ukrainian army fields Stinger missiles in the face of Russian aggression

Ukrainian Soldiers began fielding the recently received Stinger man-portable, air defense missile systems amid invasion threat from Russian forces.

Militarnyi reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian Soldiers trained on the recently received Stinger missile system during the Blizzard 2022 command and staff drills.

The security and defense forces practiced fighting in the border zone to disrupt the organized advance of the conventional enemy and its destruction.

During the exercise, media representatives were also shown samples of weapons handed over to Ukraine by foreign partners, including Javelin, NLAW anti-tank missile systems and Stinger missile system in DMS (dual mount system) configuration.

Ukrainian Armed Forces received Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities.

“Lithuania has pursued and will continue to pursue a consistent support for Ukraine by all possible means. Ukraine’s security is our security,” Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Twitter.

Lithuania and Western allies are contributing to strengthening Ukraine’s security in the wake of Russia’s military build-up on the country’s border and fears of possible invasions.