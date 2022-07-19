Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Ukrainian Army destroys Russian modern radar system in precise strike

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
A high-precision strike eliminates a Russian modern radar system in the southern Kherson region, Ukraine.

Images shared on social media show a charred Russian 48Ya6-K1 “Podlet K1” mobile three-coordinate S-Band radar marked with the ‘Z’ letter.

As noted by the website of Russia’s state arms exporter, the 48Ya6-K1 “Podlet K1” is an automated 3D low-altitude radar designed to be fitted in automated and manual control systems of the Air Defense and Air Force for automatic (semi-automatic) detection, coordinates management, tracking, state attribution (identification), flight information obtaining from aerial objects and prospective low-altitude means of air attack, including stealth ones, in forested and moderately rugged terrain and contested jamming and fire-intensive environment.

The radar is designed for low-altitude, a circular scan of a combat mode and inter-service application. It uses a phased-array antenna (the upper big array) for detecting and tracking of low-altitude aims.

The lower two back-to-back arrays are secondary radar, the thinner array for international standard (SIF Mark Ⅻ), the larger for the national Russian IFF. The narrow antenna next to the big array is a compensation antenna for protection against jamming.

