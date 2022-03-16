Ukrainian Army appear to capture rare Russian artillery system

Ukrainian forces and civilians have captured significant amounts of equipment from the invading Russian army, including a rare 2S34 Hosta artillery system.

According to a post from a military analyst Mikhailo Zhirokhov, Ukrainian soldiers have captured 2S34 Hosta 120mm self-propelled mortar system belonging to the Russian military.

The artillery system is an evolution of the Soviet-era 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. While the chassis stays the same as the 2S1, the main evolution is the replacement of the 122mm 2A31 series main gun by an upgrade of 120mm 2A80 mortar gun, the 2A80-1.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by Russian media, the Hosta artillery system is quite simple in design, has a reliable and durable hull with increased resistance to anti-tank mines, new weapons, and is equipped with an automated guidance and fire control system in modern warfare.

Compared with the original 2S1 Gvosdika the 2S34 Hosta has a slightly reduced range. However, it has twice the rate of fire and is overall a more versatile weapon.

The 2S34 also has a new fire control system that promises improved accuracy. This artillery system is also proposed with a downgraded fire control system in order to keep the price down.

First production artillery systems were delivered in 2012. Currently, approximately 49 of these artillery systems are in service with the Russian Army.