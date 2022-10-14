Friday, October 14, 2022
Ukrainian air force pilot killed after fighter jet crashes

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Dylan Malyasov

A Ukrainian air force pilot was killed after his Su-24 Fencer aircraft crashed near Shyshaky in the Poltava region.

Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat confirmed to journalists the loss of the military aircraft.

One crew member has died and one has sustained injuries after the jet crashed.

“After completing the combat mission, the invaders hit the plane with a missile. The crew tried to return the aircraft to the home airbase, but the plane did not fly and crashed in the Poltava region,” Ignat said.

It was reportedly a Ukrainian Su-24MR Fencer twin-seat tactical reconnaissance jet with the bort number Yellow 59.

The Su-24MR is a reconnaissance version of the Soviet-era Su-24 strike jet.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

