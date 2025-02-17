Ukraine’s military fleet of HMMWV vehicles reaches 5,000

Ukraine’s Armed Forces now operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), better known as HUMVEE, in various configurations, according to a report from “Militarnyi“.

The majority of these vehicles were delivered as part of military aid from the United States and other allied nations, mostly in unarmored versions.

Ukrainian forces use the HMMWVs extensively for combat and logistical operations across the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the National Guard, and special units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

Due to its off-road capabilities and adaptability, the HMMWV is frequently employed as a platform for heavy weaponry.

The two-seater M1152 variant has been outfitted with multiple weapon systems, including launchers for multiple rocket systems, surface-to-air missile systems, and other armaments.

Additionally, Ukraine’s defense forces operate a range of specialized HMMWV-based vehicles, such as the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger air defense system, mobile anti-tank platforms with TOW missile launchers, APKWS guided rocket launchers, and self-propelled 155mm howitzers based on the 2-CT Hawkeye system.

The extensive use of HMMWVs underscores their role in Ukraine’s military operations, providing mobility and adaptability on the battlefield. As the war continues, these vehicles remain a crucial component of Ukraine’s logistics and combat strategy.