Ukraine’s intelligence service receives first Black Hawk

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence directorate (GUR) has confirmed that it has received the first Black Hawk helicopter.

New images released by the intelligence service have emerged showing what is clearly a UH-60A Black Hawk in Ukrainian service.

“Combat helicopters significantly increase the capabilities of special units of the Defense Intelligence directorate and the effectiveness of special operations,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The helicopter is painted in the particular purple-black livery of Ace Aeronautics company, but with the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine painted on its side.

It is worth mentioning that it can be a helicopter that was previously bought from the stock of the U.S. Army and restored in the interests of the American company Ace Aeronautics, LLC.

The Black Hawk UH-60 is the U.S. Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. It provides air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations. This versatile Black Hawk helicopter has enhanced the Army’s overall mobility due to dramatic improvement in troop and cargo lift capacity. It will serve as the Army’s utility helicopter in the Future Force.

The first UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978, and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.

The Alpha-model of Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years.

Since that time, the Black Hawk has accumulated more than 9 million total fleet hours and has supported Soldiers in every major contingency operation the Army has executed, including Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Somalia, the Balkans, Afghanistan, and throughout the Middle East.