Ukraine uses light unmanned aircraft for bombing raids

Ukrainian forces have begun using light unmanned aircraft armed with aerial bombs to strike Russian military positions along the frontline.

The report, first published by Militarnyi, includes footage of one such attack.

The publication states that long-range strike drones, modified from civilian light aircraft, are now being used for night raids and bomb drops on Russian positions.

Thermal imaging footage recorded by Russian forces shows a low-flying aircraft passing over enemy positions before an explosion is heard, indicating a successful bomb drop.

Flying at extremely low altitudes, these aircraft evade radar detection and missile defense systems, though they remain vulnerable to anti-aircraft artillery fire. In the released footage, the drone successfully evades small arms fire and exits the attack zone.

Ukrainian forces have been using such drones for strategic strikes inside Russian territory for months. Initially employed as kamikaze drones, they have evolved into reusable bombers capable of sustained operations.

In late January, one such drone dropped a 250-kilogram bomb on the Novozvybkov oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region. Reports also suggest the use of lighter munitions, including the OFAB-100-120 aerial bomb.

For precision strikes, these drones are equipped with an electro-optical targeting system featuring day and night vision capabilities.

The 14th Regiment of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, known for its deep-strike operations inside Russian territory, is among the units operating these modified aircraft.

The emergence of these unmanned bombers highlights Ukraine’s evolving aerial warfare tactics, increasing pressure on Russian positions and strategic infrastructure.