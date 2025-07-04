type here...

Ukraine uses hybrid-design drone in Russia strike

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram / exilenova_plus

Ukraine launched a retaliatory drone strike deep into Russian territory overnight, hitting multiple defense industry sites, including an optics and mechanics plant in the southern city of Azov, Rostov region.

The attack followed one of Russia’s largest air assaults on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities earlier.

Videos and photos circulating on Russian social media appeared to show a Ukrainian long-range drone striking the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant, part of Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation. The facility is known for producing advanced electronic systems for precision artillery, anti-tank weapons, and radar homing heads for tactical guided missiles.

Local residents filmed the moment of impact, capturing the silhouette of what appears to be a new type of Ukrainian long-range drone. The remotely-piloted aircraft features a blended delta wing design similar to Iran’s Shahed series but incorporates canard control surfaces on the nose and a vertical tail fin resembling the Israeli IAI Harop loitering munition.

The adjustments to the airframe suggest Ukraine has developed a hybrid design aimed at improving directional stability and control during pinpoint strikes, analysts say.

The Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant has long been on sanctions lists imposed by the United States, Canada, the European Union, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Ukraine for its role in supplying Russia’s defense sector.

