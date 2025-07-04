Kyiv burns in massive Russian drone attack

Russia unleashed one of its largest air assaults on Kyiv and surrounding areas overnight, striking the Ukrainian capital with hundreds of drones and missiles just hours after a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that from 6:00 p.m. (local time) on July 3, Russian forces launched 550 aerial weapons against Ukraine, including 539 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs, one Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and four Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Air defense units intercepted 478 of the incoming threats, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles and 268 drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. Electronic warfare systems suppressed or neutralized another 208 unmanned aerial vehicles. However, impacts were recorded at eight locations and debris fell in 33 areas, sparking fires and causing damage across the capital region.

Kyiv’s military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram that explosions were reported in five districts of the city, damaging residential homes. Fires raged in the capital and surrounding Kyiv region, engulfing schools, a canine training center, homes, and vehicles in thick black smoke. Firefighting helicopters were deployed to assist in extinguishing the blazes.

The timing of the assault drew attention as it came shortly after Putin’s call with Trump, who told reporters he was “very disappointed” following the conversation.

“I don’t think he’s looking to stop and that’s too bad,” Trump said, referring to Putin’s position on the war. The Kremlin’s readout stated that the Russian leader told Trump he “will not back down” from his war aims. Trump added that he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that Putin congratulated Trump on America’s Independence Day during the call, noting Russia’s “role in the formation of the U.S. statehood,” according to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

“Of course, the Ukrainian issue was discussed,” Ushakov said. “Trump again raised the issue of ending hostilities as soon as possible. Putin noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated settlement to the conflict.”

However, Ushakov added that Putin told Trump Russia “will not abandon efforts to eliminate all root causes of the confrontation.”

As dawn broke over Kyiv on July 4, residents awoke to the sound of air raid sirens and saw their city covered in acrid black smoke. Emergency crews worked throughout the morning to clear debris and battle fires amid fears of further attacks.