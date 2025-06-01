Ukraine uses AI drones to target Russian bombers

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has released new details and photographs from its unprecedented long-range drone strike operation that targeted Russia’s strategic bombers, including Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft.

In a statement, the SBU revealed that the operation relied on domestically developed unmanned systems enhanced by artificial intelligence, trained to autonomously identify airfields and pinpoint vulnerabilities on the aircraft without human input.

The drones struck precisely at the underwing pylons of the Tu-95MS, where Kh-101 cruise missiles are mounted, as well as the adjacent fuel tanks.

Photographs published by the agency also show the modular wooden cabins—used to conceal the drones—were loaded onto trucks parked near Russian airbases. These cabins featured roof compartments that opened remotely, allowing the drones to launch directly toward predesignated targets.

SBU operatives reportedly transported 150 small strike drones and 300 munitions into Russian territory. Of these, 116 drones were launched. Control was maintained using Russian telecommunications networks with AI course correction capabilities.

Another photo shows SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk studying detailed imagery of Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers. The annotated images indicate structural weak points on the aircraft that were selected as primary impact zones. According to the SBU, these intelligence-driven targeting decisions were integrated into the AI systems, allowing the drones to execute the strike sequence without human control.

Almost 5000km from Ukraine, a Ukrainian drone operator takes his time in choosing the perfect point of impact to destroy this Tu-95 strategic bomber that regularly rains missiles on the cities of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CqDcHqY35I — Kyiv Insider (@KyivInsider) June 1, 2025

The entire operation—from design to execution—was carried out using Ukrainian systems and communication tools. There were no Western components involved, all parts were either manufactured locally or sourced from Chinese suppliers.

The operation, which struck Russian strategic bombers stationed deep inside Russian territory, marks one of the most complex and far-reaching missions conducted by Ukraine to date. As previously reported, 41 aircraft were hit, including strategic bombers frequently used for cruise missile strikes against Ukrainian cities.

Officials close to the planning phase confirmed that the mission took more than 18 months to prepare.