Ukraine to receive more missiles for NASAMS

Ukrainian Armed Forces to get more munitions for recently-received NASAMS medium-range air defense system.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday an additional $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).

The first two NASAMS delivered to Kyiv are now in use, but the number of launchers included in each of them is unclear.

This authorization is the Biden Administration’s twenty-sixth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

In total, the United States has committed more than $19.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $21.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $19 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.