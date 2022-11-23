Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...

Ukraine to receive more missiles for NASAMS

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Alfredas Pliadis

Ukrainian Armed Forces to get more munitions for recently-received NASAMS medium-range air defense system.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday an additional $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS).

The first two NASAMS delivered to Kyiv are now in use, but the number of launchers included in each of them is unclear.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This authorization is the Biden Administration’s twenty-sixth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

In total, the United States has committed more than $19.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $21.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $19 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine