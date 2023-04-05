Ukraine to receive more defensive munitions to strengthen its defense

Pentagon announced Tuesday a new security assistance pack for Ukraine, which includes more ammunition.

The Defense Department announced critical new security assistance for Ukraine, including ammunition for a wide range of weapons, a senior defense official said at the Pentagon news conference.

The package, valued at up to $500 million, includes additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS rocket launchers, artillery and mortar rounds.

In addition, DOD will provide Ukraine with $2.1 billion in assistance from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds. Those funds will provide additional munitions for NASAMS air defense systems, air surveillance radars, Mobile counter-unmanned aircraft system, anti-aircraft ammunition, tank ammunition, anti-armor missiles and rockets, small arms ammunitions.

The U.S. and allies have been stepping up the production of munitions to keep Ukraine in the fight as the country tries to repel a Russian invasion and reclaim its territory from Russia, the official said.

The war is at an important stage. Fighting continues in the east, but there have not been significant recent shifts in territorial control. The front lines are relatively static, with significant exchanges of artillery, but without appreciable ground gains by either side, the official said.

“Our focus is on supporting the Ukrainians to change the dynamic on the ground. We want to help Ukraine advance and hold its positions in what we expect will be a Ukrainian counteroffensive,” the official said.

As a percentage of donor nations’ gross domestic product, the United States is roughly in the middle of the top 20 nations donating to Ukraine’s security assistance, the official said.

The department is in constant talks with Ukraine regarding its needs, be it munitions or other materiel, and continual adjustments are made based on conditions on the battlefield, the official said.

Besides munitions, the department has expanded training of Ukraine’s forces to focus on combined arms and joint-maneuver operations. Also, maintenance and sustainment support are being provided, the official said.

“The substantial resources the United States has committed to Ukraine reflects the American interests and values that are at stake. Judging from the significant commitments that our allies and partners have made, the stakes for Europe and the larger world are widely recognized, as well,” the official said.

Unlike presidential drawdowns, Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DOD stocks.