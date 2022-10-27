Ukraine to receive more Australian Bushmaster mine-protected vehicles

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday the second package of support to Ukraine, which includes more 4×4 Bushmaster light armored vehicles.

“Australia has been unequivocal in its bipartisan support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“We will continue to stand up for freedom and democracy,” he added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new military aid package will include30 additional Bushmaster mine-protected vehicles and up to 70 defense force trainers which will be deployed to the UK to join a British-led operation to train Ukrainian troops.

The 30 additional Bushmasters will bring the total number of the protected mobility vehicles sent to Ukraine to 90.

The Australian-built Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle is designed to safely move soldiers to a battle area prior to dismounting for close combat. The vehicle is well suited to provide protection to the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers and Ukrainian civilians against mines and improvised explosive devices, shrapnel from artillery and small arms fire.

As well as Bushmasters, Australia has donated six M777 towed howitzers and ammunition, 28 M113 armoured vehicles as well as anti-armour weapons and other weapons.