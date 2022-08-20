Ukraine to hold parade of burned Russian military vehicles in Kyiv

Ukraine planning to unveil dozens of burned-out Russian military vehicles and tanks at a stylized parade in Kyiv.

In the Ukrainian capital, dozens of completely burned-out Russian military vehicles will be publicly displayed along Khreshchatyk Street and Maidan Nezalezhnosti on 24 August to celebrate Independence Day.

August 24 marks Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day, which honors the adoption of the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine granted when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Every year, many Ukrainians celebrate their country’s independence on August 24 and even this strange difficult year will not be an exception. Naturally, the war will make its own adjustments, and instead of a full-fledged military parade and a festive concert, there will be an impromptu exhibition of destroyed and captured Russian military vehicles and tanks.

Russian T-72/80/90 maine battle tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and V-marked BMD airborne infantry fighting, the well-known Tigers and the latest armored vehicles Linza and Typhoon will be shown in the center of Kyiv. The infamous Pantsir-S1 and the Rtut-BM electronic warfare vehicle will also be shown.

Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin thought Russia’s military could capture Kyiv in 2 days, but it still hasn’t. Ukraine’s capital city is holding strong.