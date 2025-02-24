Sweden is marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion by supplying Ukraine with $110 million worth of air defense systems.

The latest military aid package includes the BAE Systems Tridon Mk2, an advanced 40mm naval gun mounted on a flatbed truck, which Ukraine will receive for the first time.

In an official announcement, Sweden’s government confirmed that it has procured air defense systems worth 1.2 billion kronor to be donated to Ukraine. The aid package, detailed in an article by government leaders in SvD Debatt, includes the Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems, acquired through the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

Additionally, Sweden will collaborate internationally to provide Ukraine with air defense systems that are already in use by Ukrainian forces, along with man-portable air defense weapons. “Overall, this donation will strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s military, civilian population, and critical infrastructure,” Swedish party leaders stated.

The Tridon Mk2 is a highly adaptable system designed for rapid response against multiple aerial threats, including drones, cruise missiles, aircraft, and armored vehicles. Its modular construction allows seamless integration of new technologies, ensuring long-term operational flexibility.

As a modern anti-aircraft platform, the Tridon Mk2 provides an affordable alternative to more expensive missile-based air defense systems. Its rapid-response capabilities make it an effective tool for securing airspace in today’s evolving security environment. The deployment of this system will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend against aerial threats while preserving critical infrastructure.