Ukraine to get more M113 armored personnel carriers from Lithuania

Lithuania will send more military vehicles to Ukraine as the country defends itself against a Russian invasion, according to Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

“We are preparing a NEW support shipment to Ukraine. 20 M113 armored vehicles, 10 military trucks and 10 SUVs (for demining operations) will be delivered to Ukraine soon!,” Anušauskas said in a tweet.

Lithuania has been providing Ukraine with various humanitarian, medical and military assistance, including lethal weapons, since the start of Russia’s invasion.

At the same time, the United States will donate almost 200 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine as part of an $800 million aid package, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

In addition to Lithuania and the U.S., a number of countries announced the transfer of M113 type armored vehicles to Ukraine.

The long-serving M113 tracked vehicle will help Ukraine to repel a renewed military offensive by Russia. It is was the first aluminum hull combat vehicle to be put into mass production, it introduced new aluminum armor that made the vehicle much lighter than earlier vehicles; it was thick enough to protect the crew and passengers against small arms fire but light enough that the vehicle was air transportable and moderately amphibious.