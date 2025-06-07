Ukraine tests new ballistic missile

Ukraine has successfully test-fired a new domestically developed ballistic missile capable of striking targets nearly 300 kilometers away, destroying a Russian command post.

The test, which took place in mid-May, has been described as a turning point in Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, and production is now expected to begin at scale.

Valentyn Badrak, a defense analyst and director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament, disclosed the successful test during a broadcast on Ukraine’s Espreso TV.

“As far as I know, the tests took place in mid-May and are being evaluated as extremely successful,” Badrak said. “The missile covered nearly 300 kilometers and destroyed a Russian command post. Importantly, this was not just a test—it was actual combat use.”

The development is part of Ukraine’s renewed missile program, which began in May 2022 but struggled under the oversight of the Ministry for Strategic Industries. According to Badrak, it wasn’t until July 2024 that progress accelerated with structural changes in Ukraine’s defense leadership.

“A specialized deputy defense minister—General Klochko—was appointed and has organized this entire program up to today,” Badrak explained.

In a statement, Badrak said the Ministry of Defense now operates a dedicated missile program directorate, and each missile system has its own manager and supervisor.

“This separation is a positive step,” he said, crediting the recent success to improved coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry for Strategic Industries.

Following the May test, the missile has been approved for serial production. According to Badrak, its warhead weighs over 400 kilograms, making it one of the heaviest conventional payloads in Ukraine’s arsenal.

“To compare,” he said, “the new American ballistic missile warhead is just 91 kilograms. This shows that we are dealing with a powerful weapon.”

The name and technical specifications of the missile remain classified, but Ukrainian experts have emphasized the urgency of scaling production.

“I don’t know how many missiles we can expect per month or per year, but I believe the pace will grow rapidly,” Badrak said.

In July 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had publicly discussed the development of ballistic missile capabilities, signaling a new strategic priority for Ukrainian defense. That vision now appears to be materializing.

Badrak concluded by emphasizing the importance of continued expansion: “The most important thing is to scale quickly and logically.”

With Ukraine facing ongoing missile and drone attacks across multiple regions, the deployment of a capable, long-range ballistic missile system could shift the balance of deterrence in the conflict’s deep rear.