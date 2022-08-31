Ukraine shows off Vietnam War-era armored vehicles during counteroffensive in the south

Ukrainian troops use American-made M113 armored personnel carriers during the counteroffensive in the south.

Footage from the Ukrainian military on social media appears to show the Vietnam-era tracked vehicle in action. Ukrainian troops were attacking Russian defenses along the frontline in the Herson region and claimed they had broken through in several places.

The U.S. and allies have donated several hundred War battle taxis as part of an initiative to support Ukrainians in defending their nation. The long-serving M113 tracked vehicle is helping Ukraine to repel a renewed military offensive by Russia.

Despite its respectful age, the M113 still has a number of advantages compared to Soviet-design infantry fighting vehicles. The M113 ― which has tracks and weighs far less than the main battle tank ― could offer the forces transportation and protection from small-arms fire and the effects of artillery.

M113 was the first aluminum hull combat vehicle to be put into mass production, it introduced new aluminum armor that made the vehicle much lighter than earlier vehicles; it was thick enough to protect the crew and passengers against small arms fire but light enough that the vehicle was air transportable and moderately amphibious.

The U.S. Army stopped buying them in 2006 and the M113 series have long been replaced as front-line combat vehicles by the M2 and M3 Bradleys, but large numbers are still used in support roles such as armored ambulance, mortar carrier, engineer vehicle, and a command vehicle.