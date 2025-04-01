Ukraine sees first kamikaze drone-free night in weeks

For the first time in weeks, Russian forces did not launch Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukrainian officials confirmed on April 1.

The pause in drone activity follows a consistent pattern of nearly nightly strikes, with the last drone-free night reported on March 14, and before that, October 14, 2024.

While Ukraine did not experience drone attacks, Russian forces continued to employ other forms of air-launched weapons. According to reports from regional authorities and the Ukrainian military, guided aerial bombs—commonly known as KABs—were used against targets in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions during the night.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Ukrainian military said in a release that Russian aircraft also launched Kh-59 cruise missiles from Su-30 fighter jets. These missiles, designed for precision strikes, were reportedly aimed at locations near the front line. Details on the extent of the damage or casualties were not immediately available.

The Shahed drones, which are Iranian-designed systems operated by Russian forces, have been a consistent threat to Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy facilities and logistical hubs. Their absence, even for a single night, is seen as unusual.

There were no confirmed reports of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory overnight. Ukrainian forces have previously conducted retaliatory drone operations deep inside Russian regions, often targeting airfields, refineries, and military storage sites. The lack of activity on both sides made the night of March 31 into April 1 one of the calmest periods in recent months.

The reason behind the pause in Shahed activity remains unclear. Weather, logistical delays, or tactical recalibration may have contributed, but Ukrainian officials have not offered a public assessment.