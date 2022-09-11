Sunday, September 11, 2022
Ukraine says its military shot down Russian Su-34 strike aircraft

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Sunday that Ukrainian Soldiers shot down a Russian strike aircraft in the eastern region.

The Ukrainian military stated that they shot down Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft.

The statement did not specify whether the crew had survived or if they had been captured after the plane was shot down.

Open-source-intelligence analysts conclude the aircraft is Su-34 bort number of Red 20, RF-95004, a modern Russian strike aircraft presumably of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment.

The Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, has reported that the Russian Armed Forces has lost at least 11 Su-34 strike aircraft since Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.

