Ukraine says it shot down two Russian Su-25 attack jets

The General Staff of Ukraine said on Thursday that its forces had shot down two Russian Su-25 attack jets near Volokhov Yar, in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.

“On September 7, in one of the mission areas, air defense units of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down two Russian Su-25 Grach attack aircraft,” the report says.

The Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also has shared footage showing Ukrainian soldiers with shoulder-held anti-aircraft missiles shows shooting down Russian Su-25 fighter jets near Kharkiv.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, who scrutinize photos and videos on social media, said that Russia has lost 21 Su-25 aircraft since 24 February.

SU-25 attack aircraft, commonly known as Grach, is designed for close air support to maneuvering land forces.

The Russian Air Force currently operates about 200 SU-25 aircraft.