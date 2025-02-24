Ukraine, Roshel to jointly build armored vehicles

Ukraine’s defense industry has signed an agreement with Canadian company Roshel to establish a joint production line for armored vehicles.

The deal was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin.

The agreement focuses on the production of Roshel Senator Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. According to Smetanin, the Ukrainian enterprise will receive the necessary technical documentation and components to manufacture the vehicles domestically.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The production of these vehicles in Ukraine will significantly accelerate their delivery to combat units. At the same time, it will strengthen the Ukrainian economy and provide local manufacturers with access to advanced technology,” Smetanin stated.

The joint production initiative aims to reduce logistical delays and enhance Ukraine’s ability to supply armored vehicles directly to frontline units. By assembling the MRAPs domestically, Ukrainian manufacturers will gain expertise in producing advanced armored platforms, which could contribute to the long-term sustainability of the nation’s defense industry.

Roshel Senator MRAPs are designed to offer high protection against ballistic threats, landmines, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Their modular design allows for customization based on mission-specific requirements, making them a versatile asset for Ukrainian forces.

The agreement reflects Ukraine’s broader strategy to expand domestic defense production capabilities while securing cooperation with international defense manufacturers.