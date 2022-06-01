Ukraine receives RQ-20 unarmed aerial vehicles donated by US

Ukrainian Army received a fresh shipment of hand-launched surveillance drones called the RQ-20 Puma, according to the Armyinform.com.ua.
The Armyinform.com.ua has reported that Ukrainian Soldiers already use the new Puma hand-launched unarmed aerial vehicle donated by the United States on the battlefield in the Zaporizhzhia region.
The drone has a range of about 12 miles (19 kilometers) and its battery provides more than three hours of flight time, according to a company fact sheet. It weighs 13 pounds and can be operated from a static position or a mobile platform.
The Puma’s small size and its ease of use are positives for infantry units because it allows them to operate the systems organically. The Puma system is very important on a modern battlefield, especially for the infantry.
The RQ-20 can scan an area 360 degrees using a lightweight, electro-optical and infrared camera located on the bottom of the device. The drone has a maximum altitude of 10,500 feet above sea level and an operational altitude of 500 feet above sea level.