Ukraine plans to replace Soviet-era rifles with Bren 2

Ukraine is accelerating efforts to transition from Soviet-era Kalashnikov rifles to the Czech-made Bren 2, with production now underway inside the country.

State defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom has ramped up capacity to manufacture up to 400 Bren 2 assault rifles per day and is working to localize production using Ukrainian-made components.

According to an interview with Kyiv Independent, Ondrej Bohac, head of public sector operations at Colt CZ, the company behind the Bren 2, stated that the objective is to eliminate Ukraine’s dependence on Soviet-designed weapons.

“We aim to move Ukraine away from reliance on Soviet weapons like the AK-47, not just in terms of firearms but also ammunition, which is still mainly produced in Russia and Belarus,” Bohac said.

While Ukraine maintains significant stockpiles of Kalashnikov-compatible ammunition, the transition to NATO-standard firearms mirrors the shift from Soviet 122 mm and 152 mm artillery to NATO’s 120 mm and 155 mm calibers. The Bren 2 rifles being assembled in Ukraine under the name “Sich”—a reference to the historical Zaporizhzhian Cossacks—feature swappable components that allow users to switch between Soviet and NATO calibers.

Tens of thousands of these rifles are already in service with Ukrainian forces, sourced primarily from Czechia. However, with production now established within Ukraine, the country is taking steps toward long-term self-sufficiency in small arms manufacturing.

Bren and its successor, Bren 2, represent the next generation of service rifles, offering high modularity that allows for rapid adaptation to mission-specific requirements. The rifles operate using a gas-operated short-stroke piston system with a rotating bolt and can be equipped with barrels of various lengths: 207 mm (8 inches) for 5.56×45 mm, 227 mm (9 inches) for 7.62×39 mm, 280 mm (11 inches), and 357 mm (14 inches).

Ukraine joins a growing list of countries operating the Bren/Bren 2, including Czechia, Indonesia, Mexico, France, Egypt, Slovakia, and Portugal.