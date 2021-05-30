Ukraine is developing its first unmanned attack helicopter

Ukrainian private defense firm Ramzay is developing an unmanned combat helicopter that will be able to carry a range of surveillance, communications and weapons to fulfil different mission requirements.

The first photos of the unmanned attack helicopter prototype have been captured by Oleksandr Mamay and were shared on its Facebook page.

The new drone is a rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle designed to perform various missions, including observation, monitoring, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic countermeasures, and ground attack.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The rotorcraft takes-off vertically using a two-blade main rotor with a teetering head. The tubular skid landing gear is attached to the helicopter’s fuselage structure to facilitate safe landing even on hard surfaces.

The payload capacity is 200kg. The drone helicopter can be armed with unguided rockets, stand-off precision-guided munitions, anti-tank missiles, and heavy machine guns installed in a special pod.

Ramzay will for the first time publicly unveil its new unmanned attack helicopter at the Arms and Security annual exhibition in Kyiv.