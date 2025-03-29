Ukraine develops new air defense system on Humvee chassis

Ukraine has developed a new mobile air defense system on the chassis of a U.S.-supplied HMMWV vehicle, repurposed to carry air-to-air missiles and electronic warfare equipment for counter-drone operations.

According to a report by Militarnyi, the Ukrainian defense industry has heavily modified the original vehicle platform, retaining only the HMMWV base, better known as Humvee. Engineers replaced the original cab with a custom armored structure and added a launcher for air-to-air missiles. Mounted atop the roof are electronic warfare systems designed to disrupt enemy first-person view (FPV) drones, a persistent threat on the modern battlefield.

The mobile system is equipped with Soviet-era R-73 (AA-11 Archer) missiles, a short-range infrared-guided weapon originally designed for aircraft. The R-73 operates on a fire-and-forget principle, allowing the operator to relocate immediately after firing—an essential feature for survivability in contested environments.

The adaptation of the R-73 for ground launch follows a wider trend seen in Ukraine, where existing Soviet-era air-to-air munitions are being repurposed to meet pressing air defense needs.

As noted by Militarnyi, this improvised solution reflects both the ingenuity and necessity driving Ukraine’s defense sector as it responds to evolving aerial threats, including Russia’s continued use of low-flying attack drones and cruise missiles.

The hybrid platform offers a cost-effective, flexible option for short-range air defense, particularly in areas with limited radar coverage or persistent drone attacks. The HMMWV’s mobility and rugged design also allow for quick redeployment after engagements—reducing the risk of detection and return fire.

While the system remains in limited use and testing, it is another example of how Ukraine is adapting its existing equipment and foreign-supplied platforms to meet current operational demands.