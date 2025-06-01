Ukraine details drone strike on Russian strategic bombers

In what appears to be Ukraine’s most complex cross-border strike to date, the country’s domestic intelligence agency, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), successfully carried out a covert drone operation that targeted and damaged or destroyed 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the effort—code-named “Pavutýna,” or “Web”—was more than 18 months in the making.

The SBU orchestrated the transfer of FPV drones and wooden mobile shelters into Russian territory, camouflaging the launch platforms as small buildings mounted on trucks. Once in place near Russian airfields, the structures’ roofs were opened remotely, allowing the hidden drones to launch in unison toward aircraft stationed at the Olenya and Belaya airbases.

The SBU confirmed that the operation specifically targeted Russia’s long-range aviation assets, which have been used to strike Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles. The security service said the drones were piloted remotely from mobile control centers.

Sources close to the operation say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky oversaw the mission, while SBU Director Vasyl Maliuk led its implementation.

An SBU representative said, “Those who participated in this historic operation are already safely back in Ukraine.” The agency dismissed any potential arrests by Russian authorities as “theatrical performances for a domestic audience.”

Images reportedly showing the drones concealed inside camouflaged truck-mounted shelters were released shortly after the strike. Videos circulated on Ukrainian social media appeared to show burning aircraft, including what were identified as Tu-95 bombers.

The coordinated attack represents one of the most damaging blows to Russia’s strategic bomber fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian sources estimate the cost of destroyed equipment exceeds $2 billion.