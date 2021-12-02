Ukraine deploys sound ‘blasters’ near Belarus border

Ukrainian National Guards’ combat vehicles mounted with sound ‘blasters’ were deployed to a new location on a short distance from its border with Belarus.

Ukraine currently launched an operation to strengthen its borderline with Belarus amid the new refugee crisis in Europe.

According to Militarnyi, Kiyv has deployed 8,500 extra troops to its border with Belarus including modern Kozak-2 and Novator armored vehicles mounted with a crowd dispersing Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD).

National Guards of Ukraine operates LRAD systems to disperse a crowd as it participates in riot control training to prepare for possible provocations at the border.

According to officials, LRAD systems would be used primarily in the loud hailer mode to send instructions and warnings.

The LRAD, known popularly as “sound blasters,” is a souped-up loudspeaker system that emits powerful tones that can be heard and understood more than 2500 meters away.

These devices are designed to peacefully resolve uncertain situations and have successfully been used by the U.S. Army for crowd control and aboard ships to repel Somali pirates.