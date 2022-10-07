Ukraine captures one of Russia’s most advanced multirole vehicle

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian Soldiers have captured dozens of Russian combat vehicles during a massive offensive against Russian troops in its eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

Among the captured vehicles are an untold number of tanks, artillery systems, fighting vehicles, and even a most advanced multirole vehicle called the VPK-Ural.

The VPK-Ural is the first Russian 4×4 protected utility vehicle based on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) chassis developed by the Military-Industrial Company (VPK).

According to some reports, like one from TASS, the armoured vehicle can carry 12 individuals, provides protection against 7.62 mm armor-piercing cartridges and can withstand an attack of an explosive device with an explosive weight of up to 6 kg. It is powered by a 360hp YaMZ-536 turbocharged diesel engine, which produces a road speed of 100 km/h and a cruising range of up to 1,000 km.

The VPK-Ural weighs 14.5 tonnes and measures 6,500 mm long, 2,550 mm wide, and 2,800 mm high.

Russian media says that VPK company sold sixty VPK-Ural armored vehicles to an unnamed customer. In Russia, at the moment there are only two prototypes of this vehicle, which were undergoing a series of tests.