Monday, April 18, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘barbaric’ bombing of Mariupol

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo of Tu-22M3 (just illustrative)

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of ‘barbaric’ carpet bombing of Mariupol, the besieged port city in eastern Ukraine.

“For the first time since the beginning of the armed aggression, long-range Tu-22M3 bombers carried out bombing strikes – this airstrike was carried out on the city of Mariupol,” said the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

Russian Defense Ministry also shared footage showing a moment of carpet-bombing of the Mariupol steel plant.

Russian Air Force reportedly used its Tupolev Tu-22M3 Backfire swing-wing, long-range strategic and maritime strike bombers to drop unguided bombs on Ukrainian troops in the besieged city of Mariupol.

A video emerged on social media earlier, which was reportedly taken recently in eastern Ukraine, that clearly shows the Backfire bomber.

This represents a major escalation in the War between the two countries, which erupted in February and is primarily over the disputed Donbas region.

Russian forces seek to capture Mariupol, create a land bridge to Crimea, expand the area of occupation in the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk – and perhaps encircle Ukraine’s main fighting force ranged against it.

